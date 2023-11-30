NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,327,298.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $442,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

