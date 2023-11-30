NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTST shares. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $15.35 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.77%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.