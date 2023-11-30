NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.
Several equities analysts have commented on NTST shares. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE NTST opened at $15.35 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.77%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
