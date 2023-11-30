Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Nevada Zinc Stock Down 16.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Nevada Zinc
Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.
