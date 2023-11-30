New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,282,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $129,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 529,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,166. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

