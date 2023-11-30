New Street Research Begins Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.93.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.27 on Monday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,910 shares of company stock worth $4,809,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

