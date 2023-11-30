NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NEXGEL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 6,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

