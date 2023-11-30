Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 2,019.8% from the October 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,531,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 602,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.99.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
