NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 93,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 7.0% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.18 and a 200-day moving average of $434.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

