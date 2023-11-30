NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.68. NWTN shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

NWTN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.