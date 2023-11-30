O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,487 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

