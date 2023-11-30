O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,798 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 495,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Suzano by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

Suzano stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

