O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $161.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $163.37.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

