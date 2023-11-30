O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,723 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.