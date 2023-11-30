O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.