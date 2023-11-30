O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

