O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,722 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.