O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of LSI Industries worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

