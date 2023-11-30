O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,015 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 164.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

