Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,739,404 shares changing hands.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

The company has a market cap of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

