Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. 2,033,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,240. Okta has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.