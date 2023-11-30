Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $44,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

