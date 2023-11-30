OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Down 3.8%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 84,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 566,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in OmniAb by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OmniAb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

