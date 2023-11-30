OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCX. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.80 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

