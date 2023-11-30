Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,049 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.47.

ODFL stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.90. 142,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

