Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

