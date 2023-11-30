Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 238.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $18,111,000.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.38. 49,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

