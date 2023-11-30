Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.40 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $11,258,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Globe Life by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,476. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,851 shares of company stock worth $7,590,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

