Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.51 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $611,688,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

