Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

