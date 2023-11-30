Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,876. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

