Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,657. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.77%.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

