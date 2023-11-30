Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 661.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.7% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,485. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

