Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.43 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 405,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

