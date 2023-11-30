Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DGX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.62. 77,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

