Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,923 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 868,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,300. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

