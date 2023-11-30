Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,237 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $135.61. 111,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

