Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 60,859 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 266,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

