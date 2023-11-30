Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,265 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,915. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

