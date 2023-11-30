Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 88,329 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 415.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.15% of Energizer worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Energizer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 34,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

