Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842,371. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

