Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 261.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 663,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,199. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

