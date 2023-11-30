Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,123,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 610,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

