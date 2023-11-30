Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 897 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ossiam grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $39,818,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

