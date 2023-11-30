Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 110,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

