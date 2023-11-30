O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $97,424.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $973.94 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $939.38 and a 200-day moving average of $936.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

