Ossiam Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

