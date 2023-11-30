Ossiam Buys 1,822 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.24. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

