Ossiam Buys 8,673 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ossiam grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 416.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:FDX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,061. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.02. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
