Ossiam Has $2.53 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

MDT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 312,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,072. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

