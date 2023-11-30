Ossiam Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 1,527,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,782. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

